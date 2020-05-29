Punjab Board (PSEB) Declares Class 10th Result

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 10 result. The PSEB board has also released the annual exam result of class 5 and 8.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: May 29, 2020 8:36 pm IST

Punjab Board (PSEB) Declares Class 10th Result
PSEB Class 10th result has been declared.
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 10 result. The PSEB board has also released the annual exam result of class 5 and 8. Students can check the PSEB result using their roll number or name.

PSEB Class 10th Result

PSEB Class 8th Result

PSEB Class 5th Result

Last year the PSEB 10th result was declared on May 8. 85.56% students had cleared the exam. Neha Verma from Ludhiana had topped the class 10th board exam.

Class 5, 8 and 10 students in Punjab have been promoted to the next grade on the basis of pre-board exams. Punjab Board is the first state board to make a decision about promotion of class 10 students in the country. While some state boards like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Boards had concluded class 10 exams, other state boards had not had the same luck.

Several states which were in the middle of conducting board examinations had to postpone the exams as a preventive measure against coronavirus spread. Apart from the board exams, entrance examinations like JEE Main and NEET UG have also been postponed. National Testing Agency (NTA), which organizes several entrance exams, has also extended application date for upcoming exams.

