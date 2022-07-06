Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 Link At Pseb.ac.in: How To Download Scorecard

Image credit: Shutterstock PSEB 10th Result 2022 Download

PSEB 10th Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 on July 5. The PSEB Class 10 result was declared on the official website pseb.ac.in. However, the students would be able to download their PSEB Class 10 term 2 result-cum-marksheet from the official website by 10 am, today. In order to download the Punjab Board 10th marksheet, students will have to submit their roll number and date of birth on the pseb.ac.in 10th result portal.

The PSEB has conducted the Punjab Board Class 10 second term exams from April 29, 2022, to May 19, 2022. About 3,23,361 lakh candidates appeared for PSEB 10th Result 2022. Out of which 3,08,627 students passed the Punjab Board high school exam. The overall pass percentage recorded by the PSEB this year is 97.94 percent.

The Punjab Board Matric (Class 10) Result was announced on July 5, at 12:15 pm. However, the board cited in his statement that students will get their PSEB 10th marksheet online by July 6. Once published, the students can check and download their Punjab Board 10th marksheet from the following websites

pseb.ac.in

indiaresults.com

Last year, the PSEB Class 10 result was declared on May 18 and the board recorded pass percentage at 99.88 percent. As many as 3,21,161 students appeared for the high school board exams. Of which 3,21,384 students passed the exam.

This year the PSEB Board Class 10 exams were divided in two terms. The term 1 exams were held from December 13 to December 18, 2021. The board had divided the syllabus in the ratio of 50:50 for term 1 and term 2. However, the PSEB 10th final result have been prepared by evaluating the average marks of students obtained in both the terms.

To qualify the PSEB Class 10th Board Exams, students must have to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject as well as overall. In case a student is not satisfied with their marks, they can opt for re-evaluation.