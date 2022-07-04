  • Home
Punjab Board 10th Result 2022: Last Year’s Pass Percentage Trends

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to announce the Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022. The PSEB 10th result will be declared tomorrow, July 5, by 3 pm.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 4, 2022 2:58 pm IST

PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 Tomorrow
New Delhi:

PSEB 10th Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to announce the Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022. The PSEB 10th result will be declared tomorrow, July 5, by 3 pm.

As per the latest official updates, the Punjab Board Class 10 result will be announced tomorrow on July 5 at 3 PM. The PSEB Class 10 result will be announced by the Chairperson Yog Raj Sharma via press conference from the board office.

The students will get their PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 from the official website- pseb.ac.in. In order to check the PSEB 10th Result 2022, students will be required to use their log in credentials like - roll number, date of birth.

In 2021, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) canceled the Class 10 board examinations. The result were announced on the basis of special assessment scheme. The board recorded 99.93 percent result in Class 10 for the academic year 2020-21. However, the the board examinations for the academic year 2019-20 were canceled and board promoted all the students.

PSEB 10th Result 2022: Last Year’s Pass Percentage Trends

2021 - 99.93

2020 - 100

2019 - 85.56

2018 - 59.47

The PSEB Class 10 term 2 examinations were held in the offline mode from April 29, 2022, to May 19, 2022. Around 3.25 students appeared for the PSEB Class 10th term 2 examinations. The PSEB 10th result 2022 will be available on the following websites-

  • pseb.ac.in
  • ssapunjab.org
  • Punjab.indiaresults.com

A student must be needed to score a minimum 33 percent marks in each subject as well as in overall result to pass the PSEB 10th exam 2022. The PSEB Marksheet will consist of the aggregate score of a student obtained in both term 1, 2 exams.

