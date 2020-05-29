Punjab 10th results have been announced on the official website

Punjab Board announced class 10 results today. The Board has released results online and students can check Punjab Board result using their exam roll number. The board is yet to release result preamble and the list of toppers and these can be expected by tomorrow. The board has also released the result for class 5 and class 8 students and the result is available online on the Board's official website.

Punjab Board had made no prior announcement about 10th result declaration. PSEB 10th results, in the previous years, was released in the first half of May but was delayed this year due to coronavirus crisis.

Punjab 10th Result, 8th Result, 5th Result: How To Check

Step one: Go to Punjab Board website: pseb.ac.in

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

There has been no update from the board about Punjab 12th results yet.

The coronavirus crisis and ensuing lockdown had halted board exam process for many states. While education boards took the decision to promote class 1-8 students, the fate of board class (10th and 12th) students was in jeopardy.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, early in May, announced that students in class 5, 8, and 10 will be promoted to next class on the basis of marks scored in pre-board exams.

"Have decided to promote students of Class V & VIII to next classes as well as to promote class X students to next class on the basis of pre-board results. For Class XII examinations, we will follow Government of India's decision," he tweeted on May 8.

As for class 12, Punjab Government said that it would follow instructions of central government.



