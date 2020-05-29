  • Home
Punjab Board 10th Result 2020: Alternative Ways To Check

Punjab State Education Board has also released Class 5 and Class 8 Results on the official website. The results can also be viewed on indiaresults.com

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 29, 2020 8:42 pm IST

Punjab Board 10th Result 2020: Alternative Ways To Check
PSEB Class 10 results declared, alternative ways to check
New Delhi:

Punjab State Education Board, or PSEB, has declared Class 10, Class 8 and Class 5 results. candidates can now check the results on the official website-- pseb.ac.in. However, in case the official website crashes due to heavy traffic, candidates can also visit indiaresults.com to check results.

How To Check Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2020 On Unofficial Website

In order to Check PSEB Class 10 result on unofficial websites, candidates will be required to use their roll numbers or names as login credentials.

Step 1: Go to indiaresults.com

Step 2: Enter required login credentials

Step 3: Result will appear on the screen.

The board has also released results of Class 8 and Class 5 final exams that are available on the official website.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, PSEB canceled the board exams. This year, results are given on the basis of internal assessment tests only.

