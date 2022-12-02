  • Home
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the dates for the Class 10, 12 annual board exams 2023.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 2, 2022 6:01 pm IST

Punjab Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023: PSEB Announces Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates; Details Here
Punjab Board Class 10, 12 exam dates announced, complete time table expected soon
New Delhi:

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the dates for the Class 10, 12 annual board exams 2023. The board will soon release the complete date sheet for PSEB 10th, 12th board exams 2023 on its official website-- pseb.ac.in. Along with the announcement of Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2023 dates, the Punjab board has also announced the annual examinations dates of classes 5 and 8.

The PSEB will conduct the board exams for classes 5, 8, 10 and 12 in February-March 2023. As per the official reports, the annual examinations are to be held in February-March 2023. Class 5 exams are scheduled to be held from 16 February 2023 to 24 February 2023, Class VIII examinations from 20 February 2023 to 6 February March 2023. Class X The examinations will be held from 21 March 2023 to 18 April 2023 and the examinations of class 12th will be held from 20 February 2023 to 13 April 2023.

The PSEB board will conduct the practical test of all these classes after conducting the written test. The practical examinations for 10th and 12th subjects of NSQF, 12th vocational group practical and 10th pre-vocational subjects will be held between January 23 and February 1. The board will conduct the practical exams following the Covid-19 guidelines.

For further details candidates can contact through telephone number-- 0172-5227333, 5227334 or may write to conductpseb@gmail.com.

