Punjab Begins Smartphone Distribution To Class 12 Students In Government Schools

Punjab Government, on the occasion of International Youth Day, began distribution of smart phones to government school students in class 12.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Aug 12, 2020 2:59 pm IST

Punjab government has begun distributing smartphones to government school 12th students
New Delhi:

Punjab Government, on the occasion of International Youth Day, began distribution of smart phones to government school students in class 12. Under this initiative, smartphones would be distributed to 1.73 lakh students.

Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, on August 11, tweeted that the state government will commence distribution of 1.73 lakh smartphones on International Youth Day.

"Fulfilling our poll promise, we will commence distribution of 1.73 Lakh Smart Phones on August 12 on International Youth Day, to students studying in Class XII in Government schools. Amidst #Covid19, we hope these smartphones will help play a useful role in online education," read the CM's tweet.

On August 12, Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted that the government has initiated the first phase of distributing smart phones to class 12 students. The CM also conveyed his wishes for Janmashtami which is being celebrated on August 12 this year.

"My heartiest greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May this day bring good health and happiness in our life. On this auspicious day, fulfilling our election promise, we have started Phase 1 of mobile phone distribution to the students of government school class 12th," he tweeted (original tweet in Hindi).

