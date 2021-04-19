  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab To Begin Gender Sensitisation Project In Government Schools

Punjab To Begin Gender Sensitisation Project In Government Schools

The Punjab School Education Department has decided to start Gender Sensitisation Project in government schools across the state.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 19, 2021 3:34 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Summer Vacation in West Bengal Schools From April 20 In View Of Rising COVID-19 Cases: Minister
West Bengal Government Orders Schools Closure From Tomorrow, Summer Vacations From May 7
Assam Lower Primary (LP) Schools To Be Shut In Districts With Over 100 COVID Cases
Bihar Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut, No Exams Till May 15
Schools, Coaching Centres Closed In Leh Till April 30 Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Night Curfew In Rajasthan: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow
Punjab To Begin Gender Sensitisation Project In Government Schools
Punjab will start Gender Sensitisation Project in government schools
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Punjab School Education Department has decided to start Gender Sensitisation Project in government schools across the state. The Gender Sensitisation Project is being launched during the 2021-22 academic session for students of Classes 6 to 8. This project will be implemented in all government schools. The aim of this project is to sensitize students in various ways.

Under the leadership of Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, the department has been making continuous efforts to raise the standard of students. As part of these efforts, the government has decided to start this project, a spokesperson of the school education department said.

According to the spokesperson, all the District Mentors (DMs) will act as Master Trainers for 'Welcome Life' and Block Mentors (BMs) will be a master trainer for Gender Sensitization Project. The 'Welcome Life' project has already started.

For these projects, DMs and BMs will be given online training in different batches from April 19 to April 30. The training will be conducted from 10 am to 4 pm.

Click here for more Education News
Punjab Governement
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Over 12 States Have Postponed Class 12 Board Exams; Know Details Here
Over 12 States Have Postponed Class 12 Board Exams; Know Details Here
Live Updates: Exams Postponed, Cancelled; Where Schools, Colleges Are Closed
Live | Live Updates: Exams Postponed, Cancelled; Where Schools, Colleges Are Closed
NEET 2021 Postponed? Know Details Here
NEET 2021 Postponed? Know Details Here
Summer Vacation in West Bengal Schools From April 20 In View Of Rising COVID-19 Cases: Minister
Summer Vacation in West Bengal Schools From April 20 In View Of Rising COVID-19 Cases: Minister
Architecture Entrance Test, NATA Result To Be Announced Tomorrow
Architecture Entrance Test, NATA Result To Be Announced Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................