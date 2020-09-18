  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab Agricultural University CET 2020: PAU Declares Common Entrance Test Results, Check Details Here

Punjab Agricultural University CET 2020: PAU Declares Common Entrance Test Results, Check Details Here

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has announced the PAU CET 2020 results on the official website -- pau.edu.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 18, 2020 3:34 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Guwahati To Host Convocation Online On September 22; Prime Minister Narendra Modi Will Address Students
Allahabad University Admit Card 2020 Released For UGAT And Other Exams; Direct Link Here
CPGET 2020: Osmania University Application Form Released; Check Details
Mumbai University Students Get Three Days Extension To Submit Exam Applications
Delhi University Sets Up Departmental Academic Integrity Panel
NLAT Row: NLSIU Justifies Separate Entrance Test, Supreme Court Reserves Verdict On Its Validity
Punjab Agricultural University CET 2020: PAU Declares Common Entrance Test Results, Check Details Here
PAU CET 2020 Results Out At pau.edu
New Delhi:

The PAU CET result 2020 has been declared. The official website -- pau.edu -- has published the Punjab Agricultural University Common Entrance Test (PAUCET) results. Candidates who took the common entrance test can check the PAU CET result 2020 by visiting the official portal. The result of PAU CET 2020 has been released in the form of PDF documents for nine different categories of candidates, including general category. The documents list the roll numbers of candidates selected for first counselling and the ranks obtained by them.

The PAU CET result link also mentions that any mistake in the result sheet “is subject to correction”. Candidates with the same ranks will be determined for eligibility, as per the Punjab Agricultural University rules at the time of counseling.

“The candidates are eligible for counseling subject to their passing the qualifying examination with the prescribed percentage of marks as given in the PAU Prospectus, 2020-21,” read a statement.

Steps to check PAU CET Results 2020

  • Visit the official website -- pau.edu

  • Click on the designated category-wise results link

  • On the next window PAU CET 2020 rank-wise results will be displayed on the screen.

  • Candidates can download the result/rank card as a PDF file.

The counselling for admission to PAU is under process. Candidates can login at the website and register online.

PAU Online Counselling Process

  • Create account

  • Login with the credentials

  • Fill the details required

  • Mention course preferences

  • Category Preferences

  • Submit

The university has also mentioned an email address and a contact number to address grievances of students. These are -- registrar@pau.edu and 0161-2401960.

Click here for more Education News
Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assam CEE 2020 Scheduled On September 20; Download Hall Ticket From Astu.ac.in
Assam CEE 2020 Scheduled On September 20; Download Hall Ticket From Astu.ac.in
IIT Guwahati To Host Convocation Online On September 22; Prime Minister Narendra Modi Will Address Students
IIT Guwahati To Host Convocation Online On September 22; Prime Minister Narendra Modi Will Address Students
Government Should Provide Free Smartphones To All School Children: NGO
Government Should Provide Free Smartphones To All School Children: NGO
Provide Gadgets, Internet Pack To Poor Students For Online Classes: Delhi High Court
Provide Gadgets, Internet Pack To Poor Students For Online Classes: Delhi High Court
NEET Answer Key 2020 Soon At Ntaneet.nic.in, Details Here
NEET Answer Key 2020 Soon At Ntaneet.nic.in, Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................