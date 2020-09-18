PAU CET 2020 Results Out At pau.edu

The PAU CET result 2020 has been declared. The official website -- pau.edu -- has published the Punjab Agricultural University Common Entrance Test (PAUCET) results. Candidates who took the common entrance test can check the PAU CET result 2020 by visiting the official portal. The result of PAU CET 2020 has been released in the form of PDF documents for nine different categories of candidates, including general category. The documents list the roll numbers of candidates selected for first counselling and the ranks obtained by them.

The PAU CET result link also mentions that any mistake in the result sheet “is subject to correction”. Candidates with the same ranks will be determined for eligibility, as per the Punjab Agricultural University rules at the time of counseling.

“The candidates are eligible for counseling subject to their passing the qualifying examination with the prescribed percentage of marks as given in the PAU Prospectus, 2020-21,” read a statement.

Steps to check PAU CET Results 2020

Visit the official website -- pau.edu

Click on the designated category-wise results link

On the next window PAU CET 2020 rank-wise results will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download the result/rank card as a PDF file.

The counselling for admission to PAU is under process. Candidates can login at the website and register online.

PAU Online Counselling Process

Create account

Login with the credentials

Fill the details required

Mention course preferences

Category Preferences

Submit

The university has also mentioned an email address and a contact number to address grievances of students. These are -- registrar@pau.edu and 0161-2401960.