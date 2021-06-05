Punjab: 1.40 Lakh Students Participated In NTSE Baseline Exam

Image credit: Shutterstock Nearly 1.40 lakh students had participated in NTSE baseline examination

As many as 1,40,392 students studying in government schools of Punjab have given the baseline National Talent Search Examination (NTSE). The online baseline exam was conducted on May 31 in view of the preparation for the main exams, Education Secretary Krishan Kumar said. A total of 1,40,392 students of Class 10 participated in it, out of whom, 10,046 students got more than 80 per cent marks. 104 students scored got 100 per cent marks. “This will definitely boost the morale of the students,” Mr Kumar added.

He also said that more than 90 per cent of students from government schools in Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts and more than 75 per cent of students from government schools in Fatehgarh Sahib, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Tarn Taran took part in the NTSE.

In this baseline exam, 30 questions related to Mental Ability, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies were asked.

Mr Kumar directed all the District Education Officers to pay special attention to the students who scored more than 80 per cent marks so that the required guidance can be given to the students and they can achieve better results in future.

He has also asked them to form buddy groups of students to encourage them for better preparation.

Mr Kumar also said that special efforts should be made for the meritorious students studying in the government schools so that they could excel in the competitive examinations in future.