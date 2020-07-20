Punjab Board 12th Result Likely Today; Live Updates
Punjab Board 12th result 2020: The PSEB 12th results will be announced at pseb.ac.in.
Punjab board Class 12 results is likely to be declared today. The result will be available on the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Students can check their result using their roll number and date of birth. The PSEB 12th result has been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. The Punjab Government had earlier announced cancellation of remaining examination of Class 12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will now declare the PSEB 12th results on the basis of the best-performing subjects formula as suggested by the Centre. "#PunjabGovernment cancels pending examinations of class XII, open school divulge School Education Minister, @VijayIndrSingla. PSEB to declare results on basis of best performing subjects formula stated the Cabinet Minister," said the state government in a tweet. The PSEB 12th results will be announced at pseb.ac.in.
Live updates
Punjab Board 12th result 2020: The Punjab School Education Board is expected to announce the PSEB 12th results at pseb.ac.in.
PSEB 12th result: How to check
- Step one: Go to official website pseb.ac.in
- Step two: Click on the result link on the homepage.
- Step three: Enter the required details. Make sure details entered match the information provided on your PSEB 12th exam admit card.
- Step four: Submit and view your result.
Punjab Board PSEB 12th result: Where to check
Once the results is declared, students will be able to check their result on the official website pseb.ac.in. The website will also be accessible from mobile phones.
86.41% students had passed PSEB 12th result last year
In 2019, 86.41 per cent students passed in the 12th board exam in Punjab. The pass percentage among girls was 90.86 per cent. Three students were joint toppers. Sarvjot Singh Bansal from Ludhiana, Aman from Mukhtasar, and Muskan Soni from Nakodar, had bagged the first position securing 98.89 per cent marks.
PSEB 12th result has been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme
The Punjab Government cancelled the remaining Class 12 final exams. PSEB, the body which conducts the exams will declare PSEB Class 12 results 2020 on the basis of ‘best performing subjects formula’. “Punjab Government cancels pending examinations of class XII, open school divulge School Education Minister, Vijay Inder Singla. PSEB to declare results on basis of best performing subjects formula,” a social media post by the Government of Punjab had said on July 10.
PSEB 12th result delayed this year
Last year the PSEB had declared the result on May 11. This year the result has been delayed as the exams could not be held on time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
PSEB 12th result marksheet, certificates
Students should download the result mark sheet immediately and take its printout. Official documents supporting the result will be issued by the Board after the result declaration.
PSEB 12th result websites
PSEB results will be available on the official website of the Board, pseb.ac.in. The results will also be hosted by the third party website indiaresults.com.
PSEB 12th result time
An official told NDTV that the Punjab Board likely to release the Class 12 results today.