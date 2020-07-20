Punjab Board 12th result 2020: The PSEB 12th results will be announced at pseb.ac.in.

Punjab board Class 12 results is likely to be declared today. The result will be available on the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Students can check their result using their roll number and date of birth. The PSEB 12th result has been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. The Punjab Government had earlier announced cancellation of remaining examination of Class 12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will now declare the PSEB 12th results on the basis of the best-performing subjects formula as suggested by the Centre. "#PunjabGovernment cancels pending examinations of class XII, open school divulge School Education Minister, @VijayIndrSingla. PSEB to declare results on basis of best performing subjects formula stated the Cabinet Minister," said the state government in a tweet. The PSEB 12th results will be announced at pseb.ac.in.