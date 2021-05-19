Pune University has announced SPPU Result 2021 for its UG, PG programmes

Savitribai Phule Pune University has announced the SPPU Result 2021 for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. All the students who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website of SPPU-- unipune.ac.in.

The result has been announced for various programmes including B.Sc, Bachelor in Hotel Management and Catering Tech, MCom and MBA.

Here's the direct link to check SPPU Result 2021

SPPU Result 2021: How To Check Pune University Result

Candidates who have appeared in the examination check the result by following these simple steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official site of SPPU-- unipune.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab.

Step 3: A new window will open. Click on the relevant course link.

Step 4: Enter the login details and click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 5: Pune University result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 6: Download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for future need.



Earlier, Pune University (SPPU), had released the results of the following programmes -- Diploma in Taxation Law, Diploma in Labour Law and Labour Welfare, Diploma Course in Cyber Laws, Certificate Course in Forensic and Medical Jurisprudence and other final year and semester exams held in October 2020.