Pune University: Students Who Carried Forward Their Admission Can Now Apply For 1st, 2nd Term Together

SPPU: Students can apply for the 1st and 2nd term exams together

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has opened the application window for submitting the examination form for the first and second term exams together. This opportunity to apply for the first and second term exam forms together is for those students who carried forward their admission for the academic year 2020-21. Applicants can submit their details through the students section of the affiliated colleges by May 25.

“Those students who now became eligible for the admission to the next year after passing the examination of October-November 2020 session will get an opportunity to fill the examination form for the first term and second term simultaneously,” an SPPU statement said.

It further added: “As per the directives issued by the Competent Authorities, students who failed to qualify the requirements for the admission to the next year as per the passing rules and regulations before the starting of the academic year 2020-21 were permitted to Carry Forward their admission for the academic year 2020-21 due to COVID-19 pandemic situation.”

Application Form: Direct Link

After filling the exam forms, students will have to inform the filled exam form number or application number to the respective colleges. Colleges will then submit the numbers to the university. Once the application or exam forms are “inwarded”, students can pay their exam form fees online by using student login till May 31.

The university has also provided a helpline number for the students so that their grievances regarding online exam forms can be resolved. It is 02071533633.