Pune University: SPPU Releases MA Economics End Semester Exam Schedule

Pune University releases MA Economics end semester exam time table

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), or Pune University, has released the MA Economics end-semester exam schedule. The university will conduct the end-semester exam in online mode. The university has released the end-semester time-table for the regular, backlog and class improvement examinations.

The MA Economics end-semester exams will be held in two slots, the first from 11 am to 2 pm and the second between 3 pm and 6 pm. The university will start the MA end-semester exam on May 3 with Macro Economics 2 and Micro Economics 2 or Micro Economics Analysis 2 paper for the old syllabus students.

The exams will continue till May 12. The examination will be conducted on Moodle. Students will get one hour to attempt and submit their answers within the indicated time slots, read an SPPU statement.

Source: unipune.ac.in