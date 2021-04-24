  • Home
  • Education
  • Pune University: SPPU Releases MA Economics End Semester Exam Schedule

Pune University: SPPU Releases MA Economics End Semester Exam Schedule

Pune University has released the MA Economics end-semester exam schedule. The university will conduct the end-semester exam in online mode.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 24, 2021 10:05 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Online Exams In Pune University Begins Today
Pune University Online Exams To Begin Tomorrow
Pune University Online Exams: SPPU Releases Mock Exam Schedule
Pune University Online Exams From April 10; Guidelines Released
Pune University Given Nod To Start Its Sub-Centre In Qatar: Uday Samant
Savitribai Phule Pune University Will Resume Classes From January 11
Pune University: SPPU Releases MA Economics End Semester Exam Schedule
Pune University releases MA Economics end semester exam time table
New Delhi:

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), or Pune University, has released the MA Economics end-semester exam schedule. The university will conduct the end-semester exam in online mode. The university has released the end-semester time-table for the regular, backlog and class improvement examinations.

The MA Economics end-semester exams will be held in two slots, the first from 11 am to 2 pm and the second between 3 pm and 6 pm. The university will start the MA end-semester exam on May 3 with Macro Economics 2 and Micro Economics 2 or Micro Economics Analysis 2 paper for the old syllabus students.

The exams will continue till May 12. The examination will be conducted on Moodle. Students will get one hour to attempt and submit their answers within the indicated time slots, read an SPPU statement.

Source: unipune.ac.in

Click here for more Education News
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Colleges in Pune university
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra Minister Meets Governor To Discuss Online University Exams
Maharashtra Minister Meets Governor To Discuss Online University Exams
Dibrugarh University Postpones UG, PG Exams; Revised Schedule Soon
Dibrugarh University Postpones UG, PG Exams; Revised Schedule Soon
IIM Udaipur: 2021 Batch Of MBA Students Conferred Degrees At Ninth Convocation
IIM Udaipur: 2021 Batch Of MBA Students Conferred Degrees At Ninth Convocation
Teachers' Body Condemns JNU Over Not Opening COVID Management Centres On Campus
Teachers' Body Condemns JNU Over Not Opening COVID Management Centres On Campus
Assam Science And Technology University (ASTU) Releases COVID-19 SOPs To Hold Semester Exams
Assam Science And Technology University (ASTU) Releases COVID-19 SOPs To Hold Semester Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................