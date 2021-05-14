Pune University: SPPU Releases Exam Results Of Several Programmes

SPPU exam results released at unipune.ac.in

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Maharashtra, has released the exam results of several programmes including Certificate Course in Forensic and Medical Jurisprudence and Diploma Course in Cyber Laws. Students who appeared for the semester exams in October 2020 can now check their results on the university website -- unipune.ac.in. To check the SPPU exam result, candidates can login with seat numbers and mother's names at the website.

SPPU has released the results of the following programmes -- Diploma in Taxation Law, Diploma in Labour Law and Labour Welfare, Diploma Course in Cyber Laws, Certificate Course in Forensic and Medical Jurisprudence and other final year and semester exams held in October 2020.

SPPU Exam Results 2020 -- Direct Link

How To Access Pune University Result

Step 1: Visit the university website -- unipune.ac.in or click on the direct link

Step 2: Click on the designated result link

Step 3: Login with seat numbers and mother’s name

Step 4: Submit and access the SPPU exam results

The SPPU results have been announced in the form of individual score cards comprising details of the students and the marks they have scored. The university has been releasing the exam results from May 3.