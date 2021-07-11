Pune University Semester Exams Start Tomorrow; Details Here

Pune University semester exams will start from tomorrow in online mode

The Pune University, or Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), will start the university semester exams from tomorrow, July 12. The semester exams will be held online for objective type questions. The total duration of the exam will be one hour.

As per the SPPU online exam pattern, the question paper will comprise of 60 multiple choice questions, out of which students have to answer only 50. For programmes on Science, BCA and Engineering, there will be 30 questions for Mathematics and Statistics and students will have to answer 25 of them.

The university also conducted mock tests to accustom the students to the online pattern of exams. The SPPU online mock test will be held between July 8 and July 10.

In case of any difficulties, students can log in to the university website at sps.unipune.ac.in and can raise their complaints. SPPU has also listed some possible difficulties for which students can seek help from the university. These are -- unable to login, or logged out of the system and unable to login again; the English or Marathi version of the question paper is not displayed; images not being displayed; wrong question paper; unable to submit answer paper; or overlap with other exam. Students affected by Covid can also contact the university at the students’ profile system and apprise their problems.

For students, facing technical difficulties during the day of exam, “the answers will be automatically saved, and students will get additional time”, the SPPU online exam guidelines said.