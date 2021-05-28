  • Home
  • Education
  • Pune University: Results Of Various UG, PG Semester Exams Announced

Pune University: Results Of Various UG, PG Semester Exams Announced

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has declared the results for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 28, 2021 12:58 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Pune University UG, PG Results Declared; Direct Link
Pune University: Students Who Carried Forward Their Admission Can Now Apply For 1st, 2nd Term Together
Pune University: SPPU Releases Exam Results Of Several Programmes
Pune University: SPPU Releases MA Economics End Semester Exam Schedule
Online Exams In Pune University Begins Today
Pune University Online Exams To Begin Tomorrow
Pune University: Results Of Various UG, PG Semester Exams Announced
SPPU UG, PG results announced at unipune.ac.in
New Delhi:

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has declared the results for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Pune University has declared results for Master of Pharmacy, Master in Computer Management, BSc, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Computer Applications, and Masters of laws, among others. Students who appeared for these examinations can check the result through the official website of Pune University-- unipune.ac.in.

Here's the direct link to check SPPU Result 2021

Candidates can check their results using their roll numbers on the official site.

SPPU Result 2021: How To Check Pune University Result

Candidates who have appeared in the examination check the result by following these simple steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official site of SPPU-- unipune.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab.

Step 3: A new window will open. Click on the relevant course link.

Step 4: Enter the login details and click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 5: Pune University result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 6: Download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for future need.

Earlier, Pune University (SPPU) had released the results for various programmes including B.Sc, Bachelor in Hotel Management and Catering Tech, MCom and MBA.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has also opened the application window for submitting the examination form for the first and second term exams together. This opportunity to apply for the first and second term exam forms together was for those students who carried forward their admission for the academic year 2020-21. Applications could be submitted till May 25.

Click here for more Education News
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
12th Board Exam LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Hearing Postponed; Decision Likely On Monday
Live | 12th Board Exam LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Hearing Postponed; Decision Likely On Monday
Supreme Court Adjourns 12th Exam Cancellation Case To Monday
Supreme Court Adjourns 12th Exam Cancellation Case To Monday
‘Cancel Offline 12th Board Exams’: NSUI To Stage Protest At Education Ministry Today
‘Cancel Offline 12th Board Exams’: NSUI To Stage Protest At Education Ministry Today
Supreme Court To Hear On May 31 Plea Seeking Cancellation Of Class 12 Exams
Supreme Court To Hear On May 31 Plea Seeking Cancellation Of Class 12 Exams
'Board Exam Cancellation’: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Today
'Board Exam Cancellation’: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................