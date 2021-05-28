SPPU UG, PG results announced at unipune.ac.in

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has declared the results for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Pune University has declared results for Master of Pharmacy, Master in Computer Management, BSc, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Computer Applications, and Masters of laws, among others. Students who appeared for these examinations can check the result through the official website of Pune University-- unipune.ac.in.

Here's the direct link to check SPPU Result 2021

Candidates can check their results using their roll numbers on the official site.

SPPU Result 2021: How To Check Pune University Result

Candidates who have appeared in the examination check the result by following these simple steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official site of SPPU-- unipune.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab.

Step 3: A new window will open. Click on the relevant course link.

Step 4: Enter the login details and click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 5: Pune University result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 6: Download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for future need.

Earlier, Pune University (SPPU) had released the results for various programmes including B.Sc, Bachelor in Hotel Management and Catering Tech, MCom and MBA.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has also opened the application window for submitting the examination form for the first and second term exams together. This opportunity to apply for the first and second term exam forms together was for those students who carried forward their admission for the academic year 2020-21. Applications could be submitted till May 25.