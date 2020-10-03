Pune University Releases PG, Integrated PG Entrance Exam Results At Unipune.ac.in

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Maharashtra, has released the online entrance examination (OEE) results for the admission to postgraduate and integrated-postgraduate courses to the university. Candidates who took the online remotely-proctored SPPU entrance tests between September 28 and September 30, 2020 can now check their results on the university website -- unipune.ac.in. To check the Pune University 2020 result, candidates can login with courses applied for, or with user names, or application IDs at the website.

As per the Pune University entrance exam result dates, the merit and waiting list for the admission to the postgraduate and integrated-postgraduate courses will be declared between October 10 and October 15.

To Access Pune University Result

Step 1: Visit the university website -- unipune.ac.in or click on the direct link

Step 2: Click on the designated result link -- PG programmes and Integrated-PG programmes

Step 3: Login with courses applied for, or with user names, or with application IDs

Step 4: Submit and access the Pune University PG and Integrated PG entrance test results

The SPPU PG and Integrated PG entrance test results has mention of registered IDs of the candidates, their scores and courses opted.

The university has also mentioned an email ID and a contact number for resolve students' queries. Candidates can mail from their registered e-mail IDs to ccep@pun.unipune.ac.in or call 020-25699232 for questions on Pune University OEE results.