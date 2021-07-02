Pune University Releases Online Exam Guidelines; Exams From July 12

SPPU exam from July 12; guidelines here

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), or Pune Universty, has released online exam guidelines. The SPPU undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma online exams will start from July 12. The exams scheduled to be conducted online will be held for a duration of one hour. As per the SPPU online exam pattern, the question paper will comprise of 60 multiple choice questions, out of which students have to answer only 50.

For programmes on Science, BCA and Engineering, there will be 30 questions for Mathematics and Statistics and students will have to answer 25 of them.

To accustom the students to the online pattern of exams, SPPU will also provide the students with an opportunity to appear for a mock test. The SPPU online mock test will be held between July 8 and July 10.

For students, facing technical difficulties during the day of exam, the SPPU guidelines on online exam says, “the answers will be automatically saved, and students will get additional time”.

In case of any queries, students can log in to the university website at sps.unipune.ac.in and can raise their complaints. The university has also listed some probable queries for which students can seek help from the university. These are -- unable to login, or logged out of the system and unable to login again; the English or Marathi version of the question paper is not displayed; images not being displayed; wrong question paper; unable to submit answer paper; or overlap with other exam. Students affected by Covid can also contact the university at the students’ profile system and apprise their problems.