Pune University Releases Entrance Test Schedule; Admit Cards Here

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Maharashtra, has released the time-table for the postgraduate and integrated-postgraduate entrance tests for admission to the university. The online remotely-proctored entrance tests are scheduled between September 28 and September 30, 2020. The university has issued the admit cards for the entrance tests at the SPPU website.

The online entrance examination (OEE) for all Post Graduate and Integrated PG courses will be conducted during 28th to 30th September, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm,” read a University statement.

Candidates can login at the university website with the registered IDs “from a convenient location and at a convenient time for the examination” and take the entrance test for admission to the university.

To Download SPPU Admit Card

Visit the university website

Click on the designated link for the admit card

Insert the login credentials

Submit and access the entrance exam admit cards

The university has also allowed the aspirants to appear for mock tests and get accustomed with the online remote-proctored test. The mock tests are scheduled from September 21 to September 26. As per the university entrance exam dates, the result of the admission tests are scheduled to be declared on October 3 and the merit and waiting list will be announced between October 10 and October 15.