Pune University releases mock exam dates, guidelines

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), or Pune University, will conduct mock tests ahead of the online open-book exams. The Pune University mock tests scheduled between April 5 and April 9 are meant to help the students appearing for the graduate, postgraduate and diploma exams from April 10. The mock tests will guide the students and accustom them to the online examination process including downloading of question papers, writing the answers, scanning of the answer sheets and uploading the answer sheets on the portal. The mock tests will be based on sample questions.

However, a Pune University guideline on mock test said: “Only one successful test appearance is allowed.”

“If a student faces any technical issues during examination and gets auto logout or auto submit, then he/she can contact Chat Support on website (as primary action) or call on 020‐71530202 and His/her test will be restarted,” it also added.

Pune University Online Examinations: Exam Pattern

The first, second and third year exams for the regular, backlog and repeater students will be held online for multiple choice questions. The exams will be conducted for a duration of one-hour for a total of 50 marks. The question paper will comprise 60 questions, out of which only 50 will be considered for marking. For disableed students, an additional 20 minutes will be provided for answering the questions.

Exams in Mathematics and Statistics courses will be conducted online in a proctored manner, in multiple choice questions (MCQ) for a total of 50 marks. The question paper will comprise 30 questions of two marks each. Accurate answers to 25 questions will be considered for marking.

Pune University: Mock Exam Dates

Pune University online mock exam dates (Source: unipune.ac.in)