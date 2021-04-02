  • Home
Pune University Online Exams From April 10; Guidelines Released

The Savitribai Phule Pune University, or Pune University, has released the guidelines for the university's online exams on Thursday, April 1. The university will conduct the exams for the regular, backlog and repeater students in remote-proctored mode from April 10.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 2, 2021 5:18 pm IST

Pune University will conduct the exams for the regular, backlog and repeater students in remote-proctored mode from April 10
New Delhi:

The Savitribai Phule Pune University, or Pune University, has released the guidelines for the university’s online exams on Thursday, April 1. The university will conduct the exams for the regular, backlog and repeater students in remote-proctored mode from April 10. The exams will be held online due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The first, second and third year exams for the regular, backlog and repeater students will be held online for multiple-choice questions. The exams will be conducted for a duration of one-hour for a total of 50 marks. The question paper will comprise 60 questions, out of which only 50 will be considered for marking. For disabled students, an additional 20 minutes will be provided for answering the questions.

To accustom the students to the online exams, Pune University will provide the students with the option of attempting mock tests. The mock tests, scheduled to be held between April 5 and April 9, will be based on sample questions.

Pune University Online Exam Guidelines

If the online exam is interrupted due to some technical reasons, the guidelines say, the same period will be extended to the concerned students. Previously solved answers are saved and if there is an interruption, then the exam will resume from there. In case of any difficulty during the examination, students can also contact the toll free number 02071530202.

The backlog exam of Engineering (2015 pattern) first year’s first semester will be based on 100 percent syllabus.

Exams in Mathematics and Statistics courses will be conducted online in a proctored manner, in multiple choice questions (MCQ) for a total of 50 marks. The question paper will comprise 30 questions of two marks each. Accurate answers to 25 questions will be considered for marking.

The marks secured by all the students in the subject will be made available within 48 hours after the examination in the student profile system. The screenshot, photo or print of the acknowledgement of online exam completion must be kept by the students, the guidelines added.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU)
