Pune University Online Exams To Begin Tomorrow

Savitribai Phule Pune University, or Pune University, will conduct exams for regular, backlog and repeater students in remote-proctored mode from April 10. The exams will be held in online mode due to surge in the COVID-19 cases.

Updated: Apr 9, 2021 3:26 pm IST

Savitribai Phule Pune University, or Pune University, will conduct exams for regular, backlog and repeater students in remote-proctored mode from April 10. The exams will be held in online mode due to surge in the COVID-19 cases. The students will have to login to the online exam portal at exam.unipune.ac.in using their roll number.

The first, second and third year students will have to attempt the multiple-choice questions. The students will have to enter the correct option in the online question paper itself. The exams will be conducted for a duration of one-hour for a total of 50 marks. The question paper will comprise 60 questions, out of which only 50 will be considered for marking.

The disabled candidates will get extra 20 minutes to attempt the paper.

Pune University held a series of mock tests from April 5 and April 9 based on a list of sample questions to help students understand the online examination system.

It had earlier released a set of guidelines for the online exams.

In case any student faces a technical problem during the paper, he or she will get additional time to complete and submit the paper. The software will be saving the solved answers and will resume from the last question attempted.

Once the online exam gets over, the students will have to keep a screenshot, photo or print the acknowledgement form received for completing the test.

The backlog exam of Engineering (2015 pattern) first year’s first semester will be based on 100 percent syllabus.

Students will receive their results within 48 hours after the exam. They will have to login the student portal to access their score card. They will have to download their result card and submit to the University in case they are asked by the officials.

