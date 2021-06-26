  • Home
  • Education
  • Pune University: No Examination Fees For Students Orphaned By Covid

Pune University: No Examination Fees For Students Orphaned By Covid

For students, who have already paid the examination fees, the university will refund the examination fees for the students whose earning parents have died due to Covid.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 26, 2021 8:54 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Pune University Admission: SPPU Releases Application Form For UG, PG Courses
Pune University: Results Of Various UG, PG Semester Exams Announced
Pune University UG, PG Results Declared; Direct Link
Pune University: Students Who Carried Forward Their Admission Can Now Apply For 1st, 2nd Term Together
Pune University: SPPU Releases Exam Results Of Several Programmes
Pune University: SPPU Releases MA Economics End Semester Exam Schedule
Pune University: No Examination Fees For Students Orphaned By Covid
SPPU to waive examination fees for students orphaned by Covid
New Delhi:

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), also called Pune University, will help its students affected by Covid financially. As part of the help, Pune University students orphaned by Covid will not be required to pay the examination fees for the previous or current academic year.

Recommended : Get important details about UNIPUNE (Pune University). Download Brochure

The university, in a statement, also said that the administration is also considering ways if the college fees for these students can be reduced.

For students, who have already paid the examination fees, the university will refund the examination fees for the students whose earning parents have died due to Covid.

SPPU Admission 2021

Pune University has also issued the application form for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and integrated PG, and PhD admission to the academic year 2021-22. Students seeking admission to SPPU programmes can apply online at the university website unipune.ac.in by July 4. However, SPPU will allow the applicants to register for the programmes till July 10 on the payment of an additional fee.

Savitribai Phule Pune University offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in more than 52 departments and institutes housed on and off-campus, a statement on the university website read.

Students seeking admission to Pune University must first register themselves on the official website. The mode of application is only online. The candidates need to pay the application fee for the Pune University 2021 admission online.

Click here for more Education News
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Colleges in Pune university
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Punjab Government Writes To Defence Ministry To Sanction Third Sainik School
Punjab Government Writes To Defence Ministry To Sanction Third Sainik School
Delhi Government School Teachers To Provide Free Career Counselling To Class 12 Students
Delhi Government School Teachers To Provide Free Career Counselling To Class 12 Students
Delhi Government Issues Circular For Teaching-Learning Activities In Its Schools Till They Reopen
Delhi Government Issues Circular For Teaching-Learning Activities In Its Schools Till They Reopen
Tamil Nadu Releases Class 12 Evaluation Criteria For Cancelled Board Exams
Tamil Nadu Releases Class 12 Evaluation Criteria For Cancelled Board Exams
IP University Launches 2-Week Certificate Course For Health Assistants
IP University Launches 2-Week Certificate Course For Health Assistants
.......................... Advertisement ..........................