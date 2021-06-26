Pune University: No Examination Fees For Students Orphaned By Covid

SPPU to waive examination fees for students orphaned by Covid

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), also called Pune University, will help its students affected by Covid financially. As part of the help, Pune University students orphaned by Covid will not be required to pay the examination fees for the previous or current academic year.

The university, in a statement, also said that the administration is also considering ways if the college fees for these students can be reduced.

For students, who have already paid the examination fees, the university will refund the examination fees for the students whose earning parents have died due to Covid.

SPPU Admission 2021

Pune University has also issued the application form for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and integrated PG, and PhD admission to the academic year 2021-22. Students seeking admission to SPPU programmes can apply online at the university website unipune.ac.in by July 4. However, SPPU will allow the applicants to register for the programmes till July 10 on the payment of an additional fee.

Savitribai Phule Pune University offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in more than 52 departments and institutes housed on and off-campus, a statement on the university website read.

Students seeking admission to Pune University must first register themselves on the official website. The mode of application is only online. The candidates need to pay the application fee for the Pune University 2021 admission online.