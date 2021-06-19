Pune University Admission: SPPU Releases Application Form For UG, PG Courses

Students can apply online for admission to Pune University at unipune.ac.in

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), commonly known as Pune University, has released the application form for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and integrated PG, and PhD programmes to the academic year 2021-22. Students seeking admission to Pune University programmes can apply online at the university website unipune.ac.in by July 4. However, SPPU will allow the applicants to register for the programmes till July 10 on the payment of an additional fee.

Students will be shortlisted for the SPPU programmes on the basis of scores obtained in an online entrance test. The syllabus of the Pune University online entrance test will be based on the programmes opted and course selected. As per the exam pattern of Pune University 2021 online entrance exam, the question paper will only consist of multiple-choice questions. The duration of the Pune University entrance exam 2021 will be one hour.

Candidates are, however, advised to check the eligibility criteria and selection process before applying for a particular programme through the online admission portal.

Savitribai Phule Pune University offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in more than 52 departments and institutes housed on and off-campus, a statement on the university website read.

Students seeking admission to Pune University must first register themselves on the official website. The mode of application is only online. The candidates need to pay the application fee for the Pune University 2021 admission online. Candidates applying for multiple programmes at SPPU have to pay separately for each programmes.