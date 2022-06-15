Pune University Admission 2022 Begins, How To Apply For UG, PG Programmes

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply at unipune.ac.in

Pune University Admissions 2022: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started the application process for various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and integrated programmes. The last date to submit the application form is July 12, and with late fee till July 17 ((11:59 pm). Candidates can apply online for various UG, PG courses on the official website- unipune.ac.in. READ MORE | Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022-23: Details On Class 11 Admission Process Here

The Maharashtra HSC, 12th result 2022 was recently released, candidates should check the course-wise cut-offs, eligibility criteria before applying for the UG, PG programme.

SPPU Admission 2022: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website- unipune.ac.in Click on UG/ PG admission application process link Fill the required details and click on 'application process' link Upload the relevant documents, as required Pay the admission fee Download the application form, take a print out for further reference.

The Pune University will conduct the admission test from July 21 to 24, 2022. The SPPU entrance exam will be held for two hours. The paper will comprise of two sections; Section A- General Knowledge, Aptitude, Logic and Comprehension, Section B is of subject centric.

SPPU will offer undergraduate and post-graduate degrees in over 52 various programmes. The candidates can check details at unipune.ac.in for UG/ PG admissions 2022 in Pune University.