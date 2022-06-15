  • Home
  • Education
  • Pune University Admission 2022 Begins, How To Apply For UG, PG Programmes

Pune University Admission 2022 Begins, How To Apply For UG, PG Programmes

Pune University Admissions 2022: The last date to apply for SPPU admission 2022 is July 12, candidates can apply on the official website- unipune.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 15, 2022 11:09 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Defence Ministry To Establish Chair Of Excellence At Pune University
Pune University Semester Exams Start Tomorrow; Details Here
SPPU Admission: Pune University Extends UG, PG Application Deadline
Pune University Releases Online Exam Guidelines; Exams From July 12
Pune University: No Examination Fees For Students Orphaned By Covid
Pune University Admission: SPPU Releases Application Form For UG, PG Courses
Pune University Admission 2022 Begins, How To Apply For UG, PG Programmes
Apply at unipune.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Pune University Admissions 2022: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started the application process for various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and integrated programmes. The last date to submit the application form is July 12, and with late fee till July 17 ((11:59 pm). Candidates can apply online for various UG, PG courses on the official website- unipune.ac.in. READ MORE | Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022-23: Details On Class 11 Admission Process Here

The Maharashtra HSC, 12th result 2022 was recently released, candidates should check the course-wise cut-offs, eligibility criteria before applying for the UG, PG programme.

SPPU Admission 2022: Steps To Apply

  1. Visit the official website- unipune.ac.in
  2. Click on UG/ PG admission application process link
  3. Fill the required details and click on 'application process' link
  4. Upload the relevant documents, as required
  5. Pay the admission fee
  6. Download the application form, take a print out for further reference.

The Pune University will conduct the admission test from July 21 to 24, 2022. The SPPU entrance exam will be held for two hours. The paper will comprise of two sections; Section A- General Knowledge, Aptitude, Logic and Comprehension, Section B is of subject centric.

SPPU will offer undergraduate and post-graduate degrees in over 52 various programmes. The candidates can check details at unipune.ac.in for UG/ PG admissions 2022 in Pune University.

Click here for more Education News
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UGC Asks Universities, Colleges To Ensure Quick Implementation Of Guidelines For 'Gender Champions'
UGC Asks Universities, Colleges To Ensure Quick Implementation Of Guidelines For 'Gender Champions'
Live Webinar By Careers360 On How To Choose Engineering College
Live Webinar By Careers360 On How To Choose Engineering College
PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Of Central University Of Gujarat's Permanent Campus On June 18
PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Of Central University Of Gujarat's Permanent Campus On June 18
West Bengal Assembly Passes Bill To Institute CM As Chancellor Of Veterinary University
West Bengal Assembly Passes Bill To Institute CM As Chancellor Of Veterinary University
KCET 2022 Exam Centres To Be Videographed To Curb Malpractices: Karnataka Higher Education Minister
KCET 2022 Exam Centres To Be Videographed To Curb Malpractices: Karnataka Higher Education Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................