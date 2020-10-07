Pune University 2020 Mass Communication Result Announced; Check Details

Pune University 2020 mass communication result has been announced by the Savitribai Phule Pune University on October 6 on the official website. Pune University 2020 mass communication merit list will be released between October 10 and 15. Candidates qualifying the examination will be invited for the selection process which comprises group discussion and personal interview.

Pune University mass communication result has been released in the form of a PDF file.

Pune University conducted the mass communication mock test from September 21 to 26 and the Pune University mass communication entrance exam was held from September 28 to 30 in a computer-based mode.

Pune University Mass Communication result mentions a candidate’s score, rank secured and the names of waitlisted candidates.

Documents required at the time of admission