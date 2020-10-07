  • Home
Pune University 2020 Mass Communication Result Announced; Check Details

Pune University 2020 mass communication result has been announced by the Savitribai Phule Pune University on October 6 on the official website.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 7, 2020 12:48 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Pune University 2020 mass communication result has been announced by the Savitribai Phule Pune University on October 6 on the official website. Pune University 2020 mass communication merit list will be released between October 10 and 15. Candidates qualifying the examination will be invited for the selection process which comprises group discussion and personal interview.

Pune University mass communication result has been released in the form of a PDF file.

Pune University conducted the mass communication mock test from September 21 to 26 and the Pune University mass communication entrance exam was held from September 28 to 30 in a computer-based mode.

Pune University Mass Communication result mentions a candidate’s score, rank secured and the names of waitlisted candidates.

Documents required at the time of admission

  • Marksheet of all the exams passed
  • Character Certificate – issued by the Principal of the College/Institute last attended
  • Caste / Income / Tribe / PWD certificate, if required
  • OBC (Non-creamy layers) candidates have to submit income certificate from the appropriate authority
  • Five copies of photograph and candidates’ name and department should be written behind the images
  • Passing certificate of the qualifying exam from the respective college
  • Proof of date of birth (DOB)
  • Medical Certificate
  • Migration Certificate has to be submitted by candidates within three months of admission date
  • Original Affidavit by the candidate and Affidavit by the Parent/Guardian on non Judicial Stamp Paper of Rs. 20 / should be submitted by candidates at the time of admission
Pune University merit list
