Pune: Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rains

Image credit: Shutterstock Schools To Remain Closed in Pune Tomorrow

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has asked all schools in the Pune city as well as in the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad area to remain closed on Thursday, July 14, in view of heavy rainfall across the city. The decision comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy rainfall for tomorrow. IMD officials have predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Pune district especially in Ghat areas for the next four days. Pune city and district have been witnessing heavy rains for the past few days and the IMD has predicted heavy rains on Thursday as well.

Maharashtra | Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) asks all the schools in the city to remain closed in view of the IMD's warning of heavy rainfall tomorrow. — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

The PMC has asked all civic-run, private, aided and non-aided primary, secondary and higher secondary schools to declare a holiday for tomorrow as heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, Pune and many parts of Maharashtra. PMC is extra cautious this year because flash floods in Pune last year destroyed several properties, lesions to death and left many people homeless.

"The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) also announced a holiday on Thursday. Similar announcement will be made in the rest of the district too, said an official", PTI reported.

-With PTI Inputs