Schools, Colleges In Pune To Reopen From February 1

Schools and colleges in Maharashtra's Pune district will reopen from February 1, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced on Saturday, January 29. For Classes 1 to 8, schools will be open only for half day, the minister said after chairing a COVID-19 review meeting in the city’s Council Hall.

However, for classes 9 to 10, schools will run as per the regular schedule, he said. Ajit Pawar further said that consent from parents will be required to attend the school.

"Schools & colleges will reopen in Pune district from Feb 1. For classes 1 to 8, the school timings will be half of the regular timings, but for classes 9 to 10, the school will run as per the regular schedule. Colleges will also function as per regular time," ANI reported quoting Ajit Pawar as saying.

