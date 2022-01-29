  • Home
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said that the schools and colleges in Pune will reopen from February 1.

Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Jan 29, 2022 11:57 am IST

Schools, Colleges In Pune To Reopen From February 1
For Classes 1 to 8, schools will be open only for half day
New Delhi:

Schools and colleges in Maharashtra's Pune district will reopen from February 1, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced on Saturday, January 29. For Classes 1 to 8, schools will be open only for half day, the minister said after chairing a COVID-19 review meeting in the city’s Council Hall.

However, for classes 9 to 10, schools will run as per the regular schedule, he said. Ajit Pawar further said that consent from parents will be required to attend the school.

"Schools & colleges will reopen in Pune district from Feb 1. For classes 1 to 8, the school timings will be half of the regular timings, but for classes 9 to 10, the school will run as per the regular schedule. Colleges will also function as per regular time," ANI reported quoting Ajit Pawar as saying.

"Consent from parents will be required to attend the school. The further decision for classes 1 to 8 will be taken in the next meeting," he said.

The further decision for standards 1 to 8 will be taken in the next meeting, Ajit Pawar said. Meanwhile, Mr Pawar also said that the colleges in the district will also function as per regular timings.

