Pune Shuts Down Schools, Colleges Till February 28 Due To COVID-19

Pune will be closing down all its schools and colleges from tomorrow due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the city. The educational institutions will remain closed till February 28. The students are expected to be able to continue with their online classes.

Pune Divisional Commissioner had announced the closing down of educational institutions during a press conference, as reported by ANI. He also informed about the night time curfew from 11pm to 6 am during which the people will only be allowed to travel for essential services.

From 11pm to 6am, no public movement will be allowed except for those involved in essential services, in view of rising COVID19 cases. Schools & colleges in the district will remain closed till 28 Feb. New guidelines to be effective from tomorrow: Pune Divisional Commissioner pic.twitter.com/F7iZFTcn0j — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021

The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Ajit Pawar had conducted a meeting to address the COVID-19 situation in the area. He asked the officials to take necessary measures to curb the virus cases.

Pune has recorded a sharp rise in the virus cases due to which the government has announced renewed curbs on the public. The officials have said that people will have to get a police’s permission to hold any public event.

Pune had reopened its educational institutes in January after months of online classes. The Pune Municipal Corporation had asked the teachers and school staff to undergo the RT-PCR test before rejoining the school. The educational institutions in the rural parts of the city were reopened in November itself.