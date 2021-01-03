  • Home
Pune To Reopen Schools, Colleges From Tomorrow With Covid-19 Restrictions

The schools will hold physical sessions only for Classes 9 to 12. As per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), all teachers and school staff will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests and carry its negative report on Day 1 to be allowed within the school and college premises.

New Delhi:

Pune will be reopening its schools and colleges from tomorrow onward. The schools will hold physical sessions only for Classes 9 to 12. As per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), all teachers and school staff will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests and carry its negative report on Day 1 to be allowed within the school and college premises.

All schools and colleges have been mandated to follow COVID-19 protocols including wearing masks, carrying sanitiser bottles, maintaining social distancing inside the school premises and recording everyone’s thermal temperature upon entering the school. The seating arrangements have also been altered to ensure distancing. This might require use of some extra classrooms to conduct sessions.

In spite of the permission, there are certain schools which might not reopen owing to lack of arrangements as per the COVID-19 protocol.

Schools and colleges for Classes 9 to 12 had been reopened in the rural parts of Pune district from November 23 in keeping with the state government's directives.

Throughout India, various states have been taking their own calls to reopen schools while abiding by the COVID-10 protocol issues by the Union Health Ministry. Some of the states had to shut their schools again after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

