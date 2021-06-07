  • Home
  • Education
  • Puducherry Cancels Class 12 Board Exams In View Of Covid

Puducherry Cancels Class 12 Board Exams In View Of Covid

The announcement came days after the Tamil Nadu government decided to cancel the examinations. More than 14,000 students of Puducherry and Karaikal were to take the examination.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 7, 2021 8:16 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

ICAI To Allow Students To Change Centres For CA Foundation, Inter, Final Exams
"NEET An Injustice": Tamil Nadu Congress Urges Chief Minister's Intervention
Blended Learning Method Will Destroy Public-Funded University System: Teachers' Bodies Tell UGC
‘Atleast Decide’: Students Seek Clarity Over JEE Main, NEET Application Form Release Date
West Bengal Madhyamik, Class 12 Exams Cancelled
INI CET 2021: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Health Minister For Postponement Of Exam
Puducherry Cancels Class 12 Board Exams In View Of Covid
Puducherry Class 12 board exams cancelled (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Puducherry:

Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy announced on Monday that this year's plus-two Board examinations are cancelled in view of the ongoing pandemic situation in the Union Territory. Mr Rangasamy said in a release that the examinations slated for Puducherry and Karaikal regions adopting the Tamil Nadu pattern of curriculum and syllabus have been cancelled.

The announcement came days after the Tamil Nadu government decided to cancel the examinations. More than 14,000 students of Puducherry and Karaikal were to take the examination.

With the neighbouring State scrapping the examination in view of the pandemic, the territorial government too took the decision to cancel the exam.

Puducherry does not have a separate Board either for secondary education or higher secondary education and follows the pattern adopted in Tamil Nadu.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Punjab Chief Minister Orders Priority Vaccination For Students Going Abroad
Punjab Chief Minister Orders Priority Vaccination For Students Going Abroad
Jamia Millia Islamia Improves Position In THE Asia University Rankings
Jamia Millia Islamia Improves Position In THE Asia University Rankings
ICAI To Allow Students To Change Centres For CA Foundation, Inter, Final Exams
ICAI To Allow Students To Change Centres For CA Foundation, Inter, Final Exams
Department Of Biotechnology Extends Application Deadline For Star College Scheme
Department Of Biotechnology Extends Application Deadline For Star College Scheme
New Academic Session In Goa To Start On June 21
New Academic Session In Goa To Start On June 21
.......................... Advertisement ..........................