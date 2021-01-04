  • Home
  • Education
  • Puducherry: Students Greeted With Balloons, Sweets On Returning To School After COVID-19 Lockdown

Puducherry: Students Greeted With Balloons, Sweets On Returning To School After COVID-19 Lockdown

All schools in the Union Territory have been reopened from Monday while adhering to the government's announcement that classes will only be open from 10 am to 1 pm.

Education | ANI | Updated: Jan 4, 2021 6:05 pm IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

Schools Re-Opened With Adherence To COVID-19 Norms In Puducherry
Kerala PSU Produces 83,000 Litres Of Sanitiser To Distribute In Schools
Assam Government To Give Scooters, Financial Incentives To Girl Students: Education Minister
Tamil Nadu Schools Will Resume After Discussions With Parents, Students: Minister
Colleges, Universities Open In Kerala After A Gap Of Over 290 Days
States Brace Up To Reopen Schools, Colleges In January
Puducherry: Students Greeted With Balloons, Sweets On Returning To School After COVID-19 Lockdown
Puducherry: Students Greeted With Balloons, Sweets On Returning To School
Puducherry:

Students of a school in Puducherry were greeted with balloons and sweets as they returned to classrooms on Monday after over nine months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All schools in the Union Territory have been reopened from Monday while adhering to the government's announcement that classes will only be open from 10 am to 1 pm.

Read More Schools Re-Opened With Adherence To COVID-19 Norms In Puducherry

Only those students who have doubts in their subjects need to go to school after permission from the school authorities. Teachers, however, are to report to duty throughout.

The school administration has taken the necessary steps to ensure that COVID-19 rules are followed, and that school campuses are sprayed with disinfectants throughout. The school administration should also ensure that classrooms are disinfected and students are seated in the classroom with community spacing.

Classes for Classes 1, 3, 5 and 7 will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and, Classes for 2, 4, 6 and 8 will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Students wore masks and underwent temperature checks before entering the school premises.

Other states that reopened schools today include Bihar, Maharashtra, Odisha and Kerala, among others.

Click here for more Education News
School Opening
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Schools Re-Opened With Adherence To COVID-19 Norms In Puducherry
Schools Re-Opened With Adherence To COVID-19 Norms In Puducherry
Education Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of New JNU Academic Buildings
Education Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of New JNU Academic Buildings
IIM Bangalore's Startup Hub NSRCEL Ties Up With Capgemini
IIM Bangalore's Startup Hub NSRCEL Ties Up With Capgemini
Kerala PSU Produces 83,000 Litres Of Sanitiser To Distribute In Schools
Kerala PSU Produces 83,000 Litres Of Sanitiser To Distribute In Schools
IIT Madras Begins Registration For 500 Online Courses On Swayam Platform
IIT Madras Begins Registration For 500 Online Courses On Swayam Platform
.......................... Advertisement ..........................