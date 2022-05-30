  • Home
  • Education
  • Puducherry Schools To Re-Open For Classes 1 To 10 And 12 On June 23

Puducherry Schools To Re-Open For Classes 1 To 10 And 12 On June 23

Puducherry Schools Reopening News: As for Class 11, an announcement will be made later.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 30, 2022 7:29 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Will Improve Government Schools In Haryana, Says Arvind Kejriwal At Kurukshetra
'Hindi, French Among Most Popular Languages Among Japanese Students At Indian-Origin Schools'
Haryana Schools Summer Vacation From June 1; New Academic Session Begins In July
Odisha School Sets Up Archive To Celebrate Contributions Of Alumni In Freedom Movement
Only 58% School Teachers Took Part In Discussions On NEP, 65% Overloaded With Work: Education Ministry Survey
48% Students Commute To School On Foot, 25 Per Cent Schools Lack Parental Support In Learning: NAS 2021
Puducherry Schools To Re-Open For Classes 1 To 10 And 12 On June 23
Puducherry school reopening news
Puducherry:

Home and Education Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam said on Monday that all government and privately managed schools in Puducherry and Karaikal would re-open on June 23 for Classes 1 to 10 and 12.

As for Class 11, an announcement would be made later, he said.

Talking to reporters at the Directorate of School Education here, the Minister said the schools would have a holiday on Saturdays.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
School Opening
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2022 Live Updates: Term 2 Biology Paper Analysis, Answer Key
Live | CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2022 Live Updates: Term 2 Biology Paper Analysis, Answer Key
Nagaland Board NBSE Result Tomorrow Afternoon; Know When To Check Class 10, 12 Results
Nagaland Board NBSE Result Tomorrow Afternoon; Know When To Check Class 10, 12 Results
RBSE, UPMSP, CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Results 2022 Likely Today
Live | RBSE, UPMSP, CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Results 2022 Likely Today
IIT Madras Researchers Develop New Battery Technology For Electric Cars
IIT Madras Researchers Develop New Battery Technology For Electric Cars
NEET UG 2022 Preparation: Check Free Mock Tests, Previous Years' Question Paper Links
NEET UG 2022 Preparation: Check Free Mock Tests, Previous Years' Question Paper Links
.......................... Advertisement ..........................