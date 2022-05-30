Puducherry Schools To Re-Open For Classes 1 To 10 And 12 On June 23
Puducherry Schools Reopening News: As for Class 11, an announcement will be made later.
Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 30, 2022 7:29 pm IST | Source: PTI
Home and Education Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam said on Monday that all government and privately managed schools in Puducherry and Karaikal would re-open on June 23 for Classes 1 to 10 and 12.
As for Class 11, an announcement would be made later, he said.
Talking to reporters at the Directorate of School Education here, the Minister said the schools would have a holiday on Saturdays.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
