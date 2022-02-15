  • Home
  • Education
  Puducherry Schools To Be Shut On February 16 Owing To Maasi Magam

Puducherry Schools To Be Shut On February 16 Owing To Maasi Magam

Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions will have a holiday on February 16 on account of Maasi Magam festival.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 15, 2022 1:20 pm IST | Source: PTI

Schools to be shut in Puducherry on February 16
Puducherry:

All government and private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions will have a holiday on February 16 on account of Maasi Magam festival, an official said on Monday.

In a press release, Puducherry government's Joint Director of Education V G Sivagami said the revision examinations would be held as scheduled on the day.

Maasi Magam is an important festival and processional deities of many temples from within the Union Territory and neighbouring Tamil Nadu would be installed on the seashore for 'theerthavari' (ceremonial bathing) in Vaithikuppam coastal village.

The festival takes place on the occasion of full moon day in the Tamil month of Maasi (February-March).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

