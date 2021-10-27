  • Home
  • Education
  • Puducherry Schools To Reopen On November 8 For Classes 1 To 8

Puducherry Schools To Reopen On November 8 For Classes 1 To 8

Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam on Wednesday announced here that all government and privately managed schools in the union territory and its outlying regions of Karaikal and Yanam would reopen on November 8.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 27, 2021 4:07 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Schools To Reopen For All Classes In November: Manish Sisodia
DDMA Panel Recommends Reopening Delhi Schools For Classes 6 To 8
Diwali 2021: Himachal Pradesh Schools To Close From November 1 To 6
CBSE, Microsoft To Train Teachers In Hybrid Learning
National Steering Committee Formed To Implement NIPUN Bharat Mission
Odisha: Schools Reopen For Class 8 Students
Puducherry Schools To Reopen On November 8 For Classes 1 To 8
Puducherry schools to reopen from November 8
Puducherry:

Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam on Wednesday announced here that all government and privately managed schools in the union territory and its outlying regions of Karaikal and Yanam would reopen on November 8 to conduct physical classes for students of grade 1 to 8.

The Minister told reporters after holding discussions with officials of the Education department that with the incidence of COVID 19 cases having come down in the Union Territory, it was decided to allow in-person classes in schools for grade one to eight students. Already classes for 9 to 12 have been conducted from September 1.

Namassivayam said all necessary standard operating procedures and adherence to COVID protocols would be ensured. He also clarified that attendance was not compulsory and parents' permission to send the children to schools would also be ensured. While schools in urban areas would function from 9 a.m. to 1 pm, those in rural areas would function from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Schools would work for six days -- Monday to Saturday.

The midday meal school scheme would be held in abeyance and institutions would function for half a day only. Free transport services for students would be available as in the past. Noting that 95 percent of teachers have been vaccinated, he said the remaining staff would get the jabs in the next few days.

Students of class 1, 3, 5 and 7 would have classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while the students of grade 2, 4, 6 and 8 would have classes on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. As attendance was not compulsory, children who do not turn up for physical classes would have online classes.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Puducherry CM
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Schools To Reopen For All Classes In November: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Schools To Reopen For All Classes In November: Manish Sisodia
MHT CET Result 2021 Live: Maharashtra CET Scorecards For PCM, PCB Streams Today
Live | MHT CET Result 2021 Live: Maharashtra CET Scorecards For PCM, PCB Streams Today
MHT CET 2021 Result: Check Details On Percentile Score, Normalisation
MHT CET 2021 Result: Check Details On Percentile Score, Normalisation
NEET Result 2021: Centre’s Supreme Court Case Against Re-Exam Adjourned To Tomorrow
NEET Result 2021: Centre’s Supreme Court Case Against Re-Exam Adjourned To Tomorrow
MHT CET Result 2021 Today; Here’s How To Download Scorecards
MHT CET Result 2021 Today; Here’s How To Download Scorecards
.......................... Advertisement ..........................