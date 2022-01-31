  • Home
Puducherry Schools, Colleges To Resume Offline Classes From February 4: Minister

Home and Education Minister of the Union Territory A Namassivayam told reporters at the end of a meeting with officials of the Department of Education on Monday that all classes would be held six days a week and the schools and colleges would have full-day sessions everyday

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 31, 2022 11:19 pm IST | Source: PTI

The schools, colleges in Puducherry will be reopened from February 4
Image credit: shutterstock.com
Puducherry:

All schools and colleges in the Union Territory of Puducherry are to resume physical classes from February 4 as Covid-19 cases here have seen a dip. Home and Education Minister of the Union Territory A Namassivayam told reporters at the end of a meeting with officials of the Department of Education on Monday that all classes would be held six days a week and the schools and colleges would have full-day sessions everyday.

The government had closed institutions in the wake of the pandemic. Online classes were adopted after closure. Now that the infections have come down, it was decided to resume physical classes, the Minister said.

