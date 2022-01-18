Puducherry Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till January 31 Amid Covid Spike

Puducherry schools, colleges will remain closed till January 31

The Puducherry administration today, on January 18, said that schools and colleges in the Union Territory will remain closed for the students till January 31. Considering the rise in Covid cases in the country, Puducherry Education Minister A Namasviyam had announced the closure of schools and colleges in the union territory.

A spokesperson of the Department of Health had told PTI earlier on January 9 that the department had recommended the government to declare holidays for schools conducting classes for students of Classes 1 to 9 in view of the rising trend of occurrence of fresh Covid cases.

The government reopened schools for Classes 1 to 9 on December 4 with the pandemic situation showing signs of improvement.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), Pondicherry Central University, on Saturday announced that students who have exhausted the maximum period prescribed to complete the degree programmes are being given one more chance to complete them.

The students of MBA (from 2005-2006 to 2015-2016 calendar year) and the students of MCom and MA (English, Sociology and Hindi) and all other courses (from 2014-15 to 2015-2016) are granted one more chance to complete the course in the January 2022 session, said the university announced.