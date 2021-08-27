Puducherry To Reopen Schools For Classes 9-12 From September 1

Puducherry to reopen schools

The Puducherry Government today, on August 27, said that schools will reopen for the students of Class 9 to Class 12 from September 1. The heads of schools of Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions have been directed to do the preparatory works to resume classes in offline mode before September 1.

"It has been decided to reopen schools for the students from classes IX-XII for the academic year 2021-2022 from 01.09.2021 in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions," PT Rudra Goud, Director of School Education, Puducherry Government, said in a circular issued today.

He further added: “The Heads of all schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions are instructed to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued.”

Earlier, Puducherry Government had decided to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 from July but it was postponed and now the government has finally announced to commence physical classes from September 1.

Schools will be required to follow all Covid protocols strictly like wearing of masks, using hand sanitisers and maintaining social distancing is mandatory and should be followed inside the premises.