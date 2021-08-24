Puducherry To Reopen Schools, Colleges From September 1

School and colleges will reopen in Puducherry from September 1

The Puducherry government has announced it will reopen schools and colleges from September 1. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has announced that schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12. This decision has been taken in view of dipping COVID-19 cases.

Mr Rangasamy said in a press conference that schools and colleges will be open with 50 per cent strength and both teaching and non teaching staff at the schools will be required to get vaccinated before the schools reopen. In the case of colleges, along with staff members, students have also been asked to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The CM also stated that 90 per cent of the teachers in the state are already vaccinated.

Home and Education Minister, Puducherry, A.Namassivayam informed about CM's decision to reopen the school and colleges through social media. He wrote on Twitter: "It’s officially announced by the Chief Minister and Education Minister Mr. A. Namassivayam and officials of the Department of Education that the Schools and Colleges will be open from September 1 and it will be running in rotation."

However, the Puducherry government has not released any Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) yet. The government said that schools will be reopened in a phased manner and different batches of students will study on different days of the week.

Classes 9 and 10 will attend on Mondays and Classes 11 and 12 on Tuesdays.

Schools and colleges are required to follow the COVID-19 protocols strictly like wearing masks, using hand sanitisers and maintaining social distancing is mandatory to be followed inside the premises.

Earlier, the Union Territory's administration had decided to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 from July but it was postponed and now the government has finally announced to commence physical classes from September 1.

Presently, there are 796 active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory. Along with this, 7,95,760 people have received the total vaccination dose.