Puducherry: Over 14,000 Students To Sit For Plus-Two Exam 2022

Joint Director of Education V K Sivagami said in a release on Wednesday that 14,627 candidates, including 7,655 girls, were expected to sit for the exam, which ends on May 28

Press Trust of India | Updated: May 4, 2022 8:55 pm IST
Source: PTI
The plus two exam will be concluded on May 28
Image credit: shutterstock.com
Puducherry:

All arrangements have been made for the plus-two (Class 12) public examination commencing on Thursday in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. Joint Director of Education V K Sivagami said in a release on Wednesday that 14,627 candidates, including 7,655 girls, were expected to sit for the exam, which ends on May 28. A total of 15,145 candidates, including 7,812 girls, would appear for the Plus-one (Class XI) public examinations in the two regions commencing on May 10 and ending on May 31.

The Joint Director said 16,802 candidates would appear for the Class X public examination beginning on May 6 and ending on May 30.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

