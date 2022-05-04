Puducherry: Over 14,000 Students To Sit For Plus-Two Exam 2022

The plus two exam will be concluded on May 28

All arrangements have been made for the plus-two (Class 12) public examination commencing on Thursday in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. Joint Director of Education V K Sivagami said in a release on Wednesday that 14,627 candidates, including 7,655 girls, were expected to sit for the exam, which ends on May 28. A total of 15,145 candidates, including 7,812 girls, would appear for the Plus-one (Class XI) public examinations in the two regions commencing on May 10 and ending on May 31.

The Joint Director said 16,802 candidates would appear for the Class X public examination beginning on May 6 and ending on May 30.

