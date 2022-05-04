Puducherry: Over 14,000 Students To Sit For Plus-Two Exam 2022
Joint Director of Education V K Sivagami said in a release on Wednesday that 14,627 candidates, including 7,655 girls, were expected to sit for the exam, which ends on May 28
All arrangements have been made for the plus-two (Class 12) public examination commencing on Thursday in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. Joint Director of Education V K Sivagami said in a release on Wednesday that 14,627 candidates, including 7,655 girls, were expected to sit for the exam, which ends on May 28. A total of 15,145 candidates, including 7,812 girls, would appear for the Plus-one (Class XI) public examinations in the two regions commencing on May 10 and ending on May 31.
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
Confused About What Career Option To Choose? Here’s How To Figure Out Your Best Fit Read More
The Joint Director said 16,802 candidates would appear for the Class X public examination beginning on May 6 and ending on May 30.
(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Click here for more Education News
Suggested For You
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
Sign In/Sign Up
We endeavor to keep you informed and help you choose the right Career path. Sign in and access our resources on Exams, Study Material, Counseling, Colleges etc.
Help us to help you.