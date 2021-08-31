Puducherry Government Extends Application Deadline For UG Non-NEET Courses
Puducherry government has extended the dates for submission of online application for Undergraduate (UG) non-NEET course till September 9. The Centralised Admission Committee(CENTAC) has released an official notice informing about the date extension.
Previously, the last date to submit the form was August 31 but it has been extended after the request of the students. Interested students can apply for UG Non-NEET 2021 admission process through the official website- centacpuducherry.in.
In the press release, CENTAC stated: "Based on requests, the last date for submission of online applications for UG Non-NEET courses is extended till 07.09.2021. For more details candidates can visit the website www.centacpuducherry.in."
How To Apply
Visit the official CENTAC website- centacpuducherry.in
On the appeared homepage, scroll down to find the 'UG Non-NEET' section
Click on the 'Registration' link
Candidates will be redirected to a new page
On the appeared login page, register yourself(if not already) otherwise log in using the asked credentials
Non NEET UG form will appear on the screen
Fill in all the details as asked
Upload the scanned documents
Now, submit the fees through mentioned gateways
Submit the form after cross checking all the filled details
Save a copy of the application form for future reference
CENTAC 2021 application process for Non NEET admissions will be held only through online mode. So, the interested students must keep checking the official website to stay updated.