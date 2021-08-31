Puducherry Government Extends Application Deadline For UG Non-NEET Courses

Puducherry government has extended the application process for UG Non-NEET courses

Puducherry government has extended the dates for submission of online application for Undergraduate (UG) non-NEET course till September 9. The Centralised Admission Committee(CENTAC) has released an official notice informing about the date extension.

Previously, the last date to submit the form was August 31 but it has been extended after the request of the students. Interested students can apply for UG Non-NEET 2021 admission process through the official website- centacpuducherry.in.

In the press release, CENTAC stated: "Based on requests, the last date for submission of online applications for UG Non-NEET courses is extended till 07.09.2021. For more details candidates can visit the website www.centacpuducherry.in."

How To Apply

Visit the official CENTAC website- centacpuducherry.in

On the appeared homepage, scroll down to find the 'UG Non-NEET' section

Click on the 'Registration' link

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

On the appeared login page, register yourself(if not already) otherwise log in using the asked credentials

Non NEET UG form will appear on the screen

Fill in all the details as asked

Upload the scanned documents

Now, submit the fees through mentioned gateways

Submit the form after cross checking all the filled details

Save a copy of the application form for future reference

CENTAC 2021 application process for Non NEET admissions will be held only through online mode. So, the interested students must keep checking the official website to stay updated.