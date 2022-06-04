PUCAT 2022 Application Form Out; Steps To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock PUCAT 2022 application form out at vbspu.ac.in

PUCAT 2022: The Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU) has issued the online application form for the Purvanchal University Combined Admission Test (PUCAT) 2022. The VBC Purvanchal University offers admission to various undergraduate (UG), diploma, and postgraduate (PG) programmes including MBA in various specialisations. Interested candidates can apply for the VBSPU PUCAT 2022 exam through the official website- vbspu.ac.in.

The PUCAT 2022 entrance test will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) only. The university-level entrance test will be conducted for a duration of two hours. The last date to submit the PUCAT registration form is June 30.

The application fee for candidates belonging to the General/ OBC category is Rs 500. For candidates applying under SC/ST/PwD category, the registration fee is Rs 250.

PUCAT 2022: How To Apply