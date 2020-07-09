PUC Result 2020: Karnataka Second PUC Result On July 20, Education Minister Reiterates

Image credit: Shutterstock PUC 2nd result 2020: results to be announced on July 20

Results of the Karnataka second Pre University Courses (PUC), or Class 12, exams will be available on July 20, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar reiterated. The minister’s clarification comes amid rumours that the Second PUC result 2020 will be released today. Once released, the results will be available at karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.The state had released the First PUC results on May 4.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, through his social media account, said: “Many students are calling me to know whether Second PUC results will be announced Today.I once again inform all that Second PUC results will come out around 20th July.”

Karnataka held the class 12 board exams during the lockdown enforced due to COVID-19. The exams were initially scheduled to be held between March 3 and March 23. The Second PUC English exam was held on June 18.