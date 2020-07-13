PUC Result 2020: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Soon @ Pue.kar.nic.in, Karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be announced anytime soon now. A confirmation from a Karntaka PUC or Pre University Certificate examination department has told NDTV that the results for the second year students will be released at 11.30 on Tuesday. The overall pass percentage was 61.73 per cent when the Department of Pre University Examination (PUE) declared the 2nd PUE results last year. Last year, the result improved by 2.15 per cent in comparison to its previous year. The 2nd PUC result will be released on the official website of the Department of PUE (pue.kar.nic.in) and also on the results website of the Karnataka public examinations (karresults.nic.in).

The result of the 1st PUC exam was announced in May. In 2019, the 2nd PUC result was declared in April.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2020: Where To Check?

Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be available on pue.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

The first and foremost source for Karnataka 2nd PUC result is PUE, Karnataka website: pue.kar.nic.in. There is a results tab on the website, where the department will be hosting 2nd PUC results.

The results tab leads to karresults.nic.in. Students can also go to this website directly to check their result after it is released.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2020: How To Check?

Follow the steps given here to download your PUC results from the official website:

Step one: Go to official website for Karnataka PUC result: www.karresults.nic.in, www.pue.kar.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result link provided.

Step three: Enter the necessary details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Several non-government portals will also host the Karnataka 2nd PUC result such as examresults.net. Students using services of these websites should still cross check their result from the official website.