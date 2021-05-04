Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka postpones 2nd PUC exams

The Karnataka Government on Tuesday announced postponing the Second Pre University Exam and general promotion for First Pre-University students without conducting exams.

"Keeping in view the rapidly increasing COVID cases in the state and the absence of many students, who have gone to their home town or village due to COVID and lockdown and the personnel of various departments engaged in COVID duty, we have decided to postpone the PUC exam," Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said.

He also said that the department will let students know the next date of exam much in advance. According to him, the decision was taken at a meeting with all the officials of the department, where the opinions of the principals, lecturers and some parents gathered by them were presented.

The fact that many states such as MP, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Rajasthan, Punjab and Telangana had postponed the exam was discussed at the meeting.

Regarding the First PUC students, the minister said the students have been promoted to the next class. "We have decided to promote the first PUC students to the higher class. We have decided to prepare them for the next course through the bridge course. I request all the lecturers to Work from Home and stay in touch with the students to guide them and clear their doubts," the minister said.

Mr Kumar requested the students not to get disturbed though they may find challenges to pursue their dreams such as appearing for JEE, CET and various other competition exams.

Last year, the Karnataka Government had successfully conducted the exams as per its schedule and brought out the results.

The COVID scenario in Karnataka is grim as the state reported over 44,438 cases and 239 deaths on Monday taking the total infections and fatalities to 16,46,303 and 16,250. The state has 4,44,734 active cases.