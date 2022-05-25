PU MET 2022 Admit Card Released; Here’s How To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock PU MET 2022 admit card is released at the official website- puchd.ac.in

The Punjab University has released the admit cards for the Punjab University Management Entrance Test, or PU MET 2022, today, May 25, 2022. The candidates who have successfully registered for PU MET 2022 can download the PU MET 2022 admit card from the official website- puchd.ac.in. The candidates will access the admit cards through the online process only. The Punjab University will conduct the Management Entrance Test 2022 (MET 2022) on May 28, 2022. (Also Read: CUET UG 2022 Registration Over; What’s Next)

To download the PU MET admit cards 2022, candidates have to log in to the portal using their login credentials. “The Admit Cards will be issued to the candidates only provisionally, at their sole risk and responsibility subject to the final confirmation of their eligibility at the time of admission. It is further clarified that the candidates shall be taking the test at their own risk and responsibility as far as their eligibility is concerned and the University shall, in no way, be responsible if they are found to be ineligible, later, leading to cancellation of their result or any other consequence(s) emanating from the same,” the Punjab University MET 2022 prospectus reads.

PU MET 2022: Steps to Download Admit Card

To download the PU MET 2022 admit card, students can follow the steps listed bellow Visit the official PU MET official website- puchd.ac.in. Go to the link that reads ‘PU MET Admit Card’. Submit the required details such as login ID and password to proceed further. Your PU MET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take a print out for your future reference.

The Punjab University earlier said, “The admission will be made on the basis of the Entrance Test (85% weightage), Group Discussion (7.5% weightage) and Personal Interview (7.5% weightage). The result of the Entrance Test will not be sent to the candidates. The comprehensive result after the Group Discussion and Personal Interview will be notified on the UIAMS notice board as well as the UIAMS website.”