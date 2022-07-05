Punjab Board PSEB To Announce Class 10 Result 2022 Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check PSEB 10th result 2022 at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the result of Class 10 board exam today, July 5. The Class 10 result 2022 will be announced at 12:15 today, the students can check the 10th result on the official website- pseb.ac.in. To check the PSEB 10th Result 2022, students will be required to use their log in credentials like - roll number, date of birth. PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live

The students should note that the Class 10 result will be available tomorrow on the websites- pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com. According to PSEB, the Class 10 result 2022 will be available online after 12 noon. The students can check the PSEB 10th result on the official website- pseb.ac.in. Click on the Punjab Board Class 10 result 2022 link. Enter the login details and click on submit. PSEB 10th result will be displayed on the screen. Download PSEB 10th scorecard, and take a print out for further references.

Around 3.25 lakh students appeared in the PSEB 10th term 2 exam held from April 29 to May 19. The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks to clear the PSEB 10th exam 2022. Last year, the overall pass percentage of the PSEB 10th exam 2022 was 99.93 per cent. Out of the total 3,21,161 students in PSEB 10th exam last year, as many as 3,21,384 students of Class 10 had qualified.

Meanwhile, in the PSEB 12th result 2022 announced on June 28, a total of 96.96 per cent students cleared the Class 12 exam 2022 successfully. The PSEB 10th result 2022 can also be checked at punjab.indiaresults.com, ssapunjab.org.