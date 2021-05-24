  • Home
PSEB To Declare Punjab Board Class 5 Result Today

PSEB Class 5th Result 2021: Students can download their PSEB Class 5 mark sheet from the website -- pseb.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 24, 2021 9:17 am IST

PSEB Class 5 result today at pseb.ac.in
New Delhi:

The PSEB Class 5 result 2021 will be available on the official website of Punjab School Education Board, or PSEB, today. Students can access the Punjab Class 5th results by using the credentials including names and dates of birth. Students can download their PSEB Class 5 mark sheet from the website -- pseb.ac.in. However, the original documents including pass certificates and mark sheets supporting the Punjab board Class 5th result will be issued by the board later.

The Punjab board Class 5 exam was held in March amidst the COVID-19 pandemic for four subjects - Hindi, English, Math and Punjabi Environment Education.

PSEB Class 5 Result 2021: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official websites of PSEB -- pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the designated Class 5 result link

Step 3: Insert the credentials including roll numbers and registration numbers in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and view the PSEB 5th result 2021

The board has already announced the Punjab Board Class 10 results 2021. The overall pass percentage of the Punjab Board Matric exam is 99.93 per cent. PSEB has also announced the result of Class 8. The pass percentage is 99.87 per cent.

