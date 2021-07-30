  • Home
PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2021 Today, Check Time

Punjab School Education Board will announce the PSEB Class 12 result 2021 today, July 30. The result will be declared at 2:30 pm, as per the reports.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 30, 2021 8:04 am IST

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2021 Today, Check Time
PSEB Punjab Board 12th result 2021 to be announced today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Punjab School Education Board will announce the PSEB Class 12 result 2021 today, July 30. The result will be declared at 2:30 pm, as per the reports. This year, the result, prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria devised by the board in the absence of board exams, will be released for over 3.18 lakh students of Punjab Board. The PSEB 12th results 2021 will be accessible from pseb.ac.in. Students will be required to login with their registration number and date of birth to download the marksheets.

While announcing the cancellation of board exams, state Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results as per the pattern of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Mr Singla had informed that 3,08,000 students enrolled in Class 12 in government, aided and private schools under the PSEB in the 2020-21 academic session.

The PSEB will prepare the result according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student's performance in Classes 10, 11 and 12, respectively.

Mr Singla had said the PSEB will be drafting the result based on an average 30 per cent theory component of best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects in Class 10 and 30 per cent weightage on the basis of marks obtained by the students in pre-board, practical examination in Class 11 and 40 per cent weightage on the basis marks obtained in pre-board examination, practical examination and internal assessment in Class 12.

“In case of those who have changed stream after Class 11, the result of such students would be prepared as per weightage on the basis of the marks obtained in Class 10 and weightage on the basis of the pre-board, practical examination and Internal assessment obtained in Class 12,” the minister had said.

